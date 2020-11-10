Allene Sculthorpe
Allene Marie Sculthorpe of Jekyll Island passed peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga.
Allene was born in Paris, France, the daughter of her late Irish mother, Ann Kloosterman, and her late Dutch father, Harold Kloosterman. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Courtney Sculthorpe.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Howard Sculthorpe; children, Michael (Robin), Cecile Sculthorpe (Ed Cooley), Douglas Sculthorpe (Gabriela Jiminez), Bruce Sculthorpe (Julia) and Audrey Rivetto; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Yvonne Farmer.
Allene was a graduate of Flushing High School, in New York, and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at Queens College, in New York. She also earned a Bachelor of Accounting at Walsh College, in Michigan.
Allene enjoyed cross-stitching, knitting, sewing, gardening, reading and listening to classical music. She was a master cook and came by it honestly because her mother was an instructor at a famous cooking school in Paris.
A visitation with a Rosary service will be held between 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
A funeral Mass to honor Allene's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, with Father Tim McKeown officiating. You are cordially invited to join the family in celebrating a life well-lived with consideration of wearing a mask and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions to the Adirondack Mountain Club, ADK 814 Goggins Road, Lake George, NY 12845, or a charity of your choice
.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 10, 2020