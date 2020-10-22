Allie Whittle
Allie Wells Whittle, of Crescent, died Oct. 14 at Southeast Georgia Health System.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Gum Branch Cemetery.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at Darien Funeral Home.
Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be followed.
She is survived by her children, Aletha Frazier, Charlene W. Taylor, Robert (Oliver) Whittle; a sister, Weida Raye; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 22, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 22, 2020.