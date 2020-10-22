Allie Whittle



Allie Wells Whittle, of Crescent, died Oct. 14 at Southeast Georgia Health System.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Gum Branch Cemetery.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at Darien Funeral Home.



Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be followed.



She is survived by her children, Aletha Frazier, Charlene W. Taylor, Robert (Oliver) Whittle; a sister, Weida Raye; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, October 22, 2020



