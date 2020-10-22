1/
Allie Wells Whittle
Allie Whittle

Allie Wells Whittle, of Crescent, died Oct. 14 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Gum Branch Cemetery.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at Darien Funeral Home.

Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be followed.

She is survived by her children, Aletha Frazier, Charlene W. Taylor, Robert (Oliver) Whittle; a sister, Weida Raye; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 22, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
