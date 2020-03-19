Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123

Alma M. Lawson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma M. Lawson Obituary
Alma Lawson

Alma M. Lawson, of Cox, died March 19, 2020, at Senior Care Center.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Zion Center, with burial to follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Second Woodland Baptist Church, in Cox.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl (James) Carrol, the Rev. Vanessa (Daryl) Jenkins and Benji Frazier; siblings, Alberta Jones and Alonia Myers; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 19, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -