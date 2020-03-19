|
Alma Lawson
Alma M. Lawson, of Cox, died March 19, 2020, at Senior Care Center.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Zion Center, with burial to follow in Oakland Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Second Woodland Baptist Church, in Cox.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl (James) Carrol, the Rev. Vanessa (Daryl) Jenkins and Benji Frazier; siblings, Alberta Jones and Alonia Myers; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 19, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 19, 2020