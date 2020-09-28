Alonzo Chapman
Alonzo "AJ" James Chapman, 87, of Jesup peacefully reached up and took his Savior by the hand as they entered Heaven's Gates.
He was born October 31, 1932, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Gordon Lee Chapman and the late Pearl Daniels Chapman. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Gloria Sellers, and her husband, Johnny Sellers. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. AJ will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 68 years, Helen Chapman of Jesup; a daughter, Vonda Chapman, of Jesup; his son, Pastor Jimmy Chapman and his wife Beth of Washington; his siblings, Billy Chapman (Joyce), Sheldon Chapman (Geraldine), Shirley Goodbread (and the late Kenneth) all of Brunswick, and Nadine Moon (Don) of Brooklet. Seven grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.
AJ was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He was a godly man who enjoyed studying his Bible. He was an active member at Bible Baptist Church and taught the Men's Adult Sunday School Class for many years.
The family greeted friends Saturday at Bible Baptist Church in Brunswick. A funeral service to honor AJ's life was conducted Sunday at Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Landrum officiating the service. The interment will follow in Arnett/Chapman Cemetery for family only. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the state's social distancing regulations.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made to: Bible Baptist Institute, 500 Harry Driggers Blvd, Brunswick, GA. 31525; Victory Baptist Institute, PO Box 710, Washington, GA. 30673; or Berean Baptist Academy, 518 Glensford Dr., Fayetteville, NC. 28314.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 28, 2020