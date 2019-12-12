Home

Alphonso Pernell Bailey Obituary
Alphonso Bailey

Alphonso Pernell Bailey died at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First African Baptist Church, on Sapelo Island, with burial to follow in Behavior Cemetery.

The ferry will depart the Meridian Dock at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Viewing will be from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his mother, Mary A. Bailey; grandmother, Winnie Wilson; siblings, Quentin Wilson, LaShaundra Measuria, Alfred Bailey Jr., Clarissa Bailey, Francine Bailey, Alphonso Bailey and Allen Bailey; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 12, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 12, 2019
