Alvin A. Vagge
Alvin Vagge

Alvin A. Vagge, 91, of Brunswick, passed away June 18, 2020 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Services to celebrate Mr. Vagge's life, will be held at a later date in Peabody, MA.

Mr. Vagge was born Feb. 28, 1929, in Nashua, NH, he was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict. He received a Bachelor's of Science degree inn Electrical Engineering from Colorado University and was retired in 1990 from U.S. West Telephone in Denver, Colorado.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Susan Vagge of Brunswick, Children, Lynne Rowe, Texas, Alene Leth of Nebraska, Donald Vagge of Colorado, Cathy Warner of California, and Stephen Hyer of Massachusetts, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and 3 sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, John L. and Alice Biathrow Vagge, and 2 brothers.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 30, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
