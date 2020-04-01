|
Alvin Busby
The Rev. Alvin Busby, 89, of St. Simons Island, Ga., died Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He and his twin brother, Eugene, were born Aug. 16, 1930, in Ellensburg, Wash. He was predeceased by his parents, Glenn and Helen Busby of Ellensburg, Wash.; and his sisters, Glenna Williams and Betty Jacobsen; and brother, Gene Busby.
Al attended College Elementary, then Ellensburg Junior High School and Ellensburg High School and was an Eagle Scout. He received a B.A. degree from Central Washington University in Ellensburg. Al served in the U.S. Army for two years, from 1954-1956, and then attended Brite Divinity School at Texas Christian University, where he earned a Master of Divinity degree in 1959.
In 1960, he came to Atlanta as an associate minister at Peachtree Christian Church. He attended Candler School of Theology at Emory University, and became a member of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church in 1981, serving area churches until he retired in 2000.
In 2002, he returned from retirement to East Point Avenue United Methodist Church, where he had served previously, and remained there until 2010. Al loved being a pastor, and he loved the members of the churches he served.
He was married to Diana Bunnell Busby for 43 years. After retirement, they loved to travel and spend time with their grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife; children, Laurel Busby (Gene Thompson) of Los Angeles, Calif.; Alan Busby (Carolyn) of Bergenfield, N.J.; Christopher Busby (Cassie) of St. Simons Island, Ga.; stepdaughters, Jennifer White and Karen Odell (Jeff), both of Roswell, Ga.; nine grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and his sister, Mary Brain.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Murphy Harpst Children's Centers, 740 Fletcher St., Cedartown, GA 30125 or Wellroot Family Services (formerly, the United Methodist Children's Home), 1967 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 400, Tucker, GA 30084.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 1, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 1, 2020