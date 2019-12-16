|
|
Alvin Morgan
Alvin "Bayne" Morgan, Jr., age 82, died in Southeast Georgia Health Systems Hospital in Brunswick on Dec. 12 of natural causes. Born in Brantley County in 1937, Bayne spent his early life in Jesup but resided most of his life in Savannah. He was a successful businessman, owning a number of Dairy Queen Franchises in Chatham, Effingham, Glynn and Wayne counties. Since retirement, he resided in Brunswick, where he enjoyed following his beloved Braves and trading on the New York Stock Exchange. He is preceded in death by one daughter and one grandchild, Bethany Ann Morgan and Joseph E. Dockswell. He is survived by his daughters Karen Knowles of Anderson, South Carolina; Katherine Morgan of Brunswick; and son Alvin Bayne Morgan, III, of Catawba, North Carolina. He is also survived by his granddaughters Christine Stranz, Lindsey Ocasio and Erin Morgan. He also has one living sister, Linda Morgan Knight of Brunswick. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 16, 2019
