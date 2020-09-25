1/
Alvin Randall Copeland Jr.
1944 - 2020
Alvin Copeland Jr.

Alvin Randall Copeland Jr., 75, of Brunswick, died Sept. 17 at Hospice of the Golden Isles. He was born on Dec. 29, 1944, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Alvin Randall Copeland Sr. and Mary Copeland Cody.

Mr. Copeland was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from the Georgia State Patrol, serving at several posts around the state before his final assignment on Jekyll Island. In his younger years, Randy had a passion for motorcycles and scuba diving and spent many happy hours pursuing both.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Carolyn C. McClure; and his beloved stepfather, B.H. Cody.

Survivors include three sisters, Norma C. Cowan (Jimmy), Delores C. "Dee" Brantley and Elaine Cody Hummel (Ed); one brother, William B. Cody (Missy); a special niece, Terry M. Trawick; and several other nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Dr. Mitchell Jones and staff for their care and support during his final years.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the burial will be a private family graveside service.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 25, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
