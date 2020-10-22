1/
Alwilda H. Cunningham
Alwilda Cunningham

Alwilda H. Cunningham, 94, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at her home in Brunswick.

Born Aug. 11, 1926, in Brunswick to Andrew and Florence Henderson Herring, she was raised by her father and stepmother, Sarah Howard Herring, after her mother's passing when Alwilda was just nine months old.

A devoted wife and mother, she instilled her abiding faith in God and love of music in her children. Alwilda was the financial secretary at First Baptist Church of Brunswick until she retired at age 77 to care for her husband. She was a loving grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Above all else, she loved her Lord with all her heart.

Besides her parents, Alwilda was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Darwin E. Cunningham.

She is survived by a son, Randell Leigh Cunningham of Aiken, S.C.; and a daughter, LuAnn Cunningham of Brunswick; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in the chapel of Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.

The family wishes to acknowledge, with grateful appreciation, the staff of Hospice of the Golden Isles for their loving care and assistance during Alwilda's last months.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 22, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 22, 2020.
