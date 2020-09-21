1/
Amandra Cole
1923 - 2020
Amandra Cole

Amandra Florine Cole passed away peacefully with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 15 at the Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.

Amandra was born Oct. 21, 1923, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cottie Dean Cherry and Frederick Lathem, and also by her husband Edward Howard Cole, Jr., and two daughters, Sylvia Jean Larsen and Cynthia Jo Cole.

Amandra is survived by her daughter Lucille Cole Bradshaw and husband, Louis Wayne Bradshaw of Brunswick and son, David Lee Cole and wife Colleen Kennedy Cole of Chicago, Ill. Her brother James Melvin Dail of Greensboro, North Carolina, also survives. The deceased has nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild along with many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom she adored.

There will be a visitation at Peninsula Funeral Home, 1:30 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28, followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News, Va.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in honor of Amandra F. Cole to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Pkwy, Brunswick, where she received companionate and comforting Care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick and the Peninsula Funeral Home in Newport News, Va.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 21, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 21, 2020.
