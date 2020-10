Or Copy this URL to Share

Andre Moses



Andre Leonard Moses, 45, of Brunswick, died Oct. 5 at Southeast Georgia Health System.



The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 916 Pennick Road, in Brunswick.



The family will receive friends from 2-7 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home, 2005 G St., in Brunswick.



Martin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, October 15, 2020



