Angie Kribbs



Angie Faye Lewis Kribbs, 86, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, with family by her side. She was born Jan. 4, 1933, in Brantley County, Ga., to Fred and Pearlie Lewis. Angie graduated from Nahunta High School, and received a degree in secretarial science from Jones Business College in Jacksonville, Fla. She was employed as an administrative secretary at both the Americus and Sumter County Hospital in Americas, Ga., and the former Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital. Later she worked as office manager for Southern Pathology in Brunswick, and she also worked as a personnel specialist for the Babcock and Wilcox Co. Angie retired from the Jekyll Island Authority after 15 years as an administrative assistant in the Convention and Tourist Division. She was a member of the Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church and the First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick.



Angie was a quiet and unassuming person of great character and inner strength who dearly loved her family and their time together.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken D. Kribbs Sr.; son, James Lester Hendrix Jr.; parents, Fred and Pearlie Lewis; brother and sister- in- law, Eugene and Gladys Lewis; nephews, Danny Lewis and Michael Brooker; and niece, Karen Brooker.



She is survived by her sister, Rita Brooker; daughter-in-law, Leatrice Hendrix; two stepsons, Kenneth D. Kribbs Jr. (Sharon) and Keith D. Kribbs (Dora); stepdaughter, Kimberly D. Kribbs; granddaughters, Jamie Lea Thomas (Rome) and Marla Mobley; grandson, James L Hendrix III; great-grandchildren, Roma Enzo "Baby Doll" Thomas and Althea Lea Thomas; several step-grandchildren; and nephews, Glenn Lewis, Dennis Lewis, Randy Lewis, Tim Brooker and Ronnie Brooker (Joni).



Active pallbearers will be Glenn Lewis, Dennis Lewis, Randy Lewis, Tim Brooker Ronnie Brooker, Rome Thomas and Charles Kersey.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick.



Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Noyes officiating. Entombment will follow in the Brunswick Memorial Park Mausoleum.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Angie Kribbs. Please sign the online guestbook at www.brunswickmemorialpark.com



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 25, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 25, 2019