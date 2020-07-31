1/1
Anita LaFanee Welch
Anita Welch

Anita LaFanee Welch died July 24, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

She was the daughter of the late Rev. Eugene Ceasar and Vivian Vereen Tillman. She received her education from the Glynn County School System, graduating from Glynn Academy with the Class of 1988.

A limited graveside worship will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memory Gardens Cemetery. This worship will be broadcast on Facebook Live through the Historic First African Baptist Church, Savannah.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home.

Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 31, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
