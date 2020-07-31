Anita Welch



Anita LaFanee Welch died July 24, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



She was the daughter of the late Rev. Eugene Ceasar and Vivian Vereen Tillman. She received her education from the Glynn County School System, graduating from Glynn Academy with the Class of 1988.



A limited graveside worship will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memory Gardens Cemetery. This worship will be broadcast on Facebook Live through the Historic First African Baptist Church, Savannah.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home.



Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, July 31, 2020



