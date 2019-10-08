|
|
Ann Riley Vamvaks
Ann Riley Vamvaks, 83, of St. Simons Island, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019, under the loving care of Hospice of the Golden Isles after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Born in Miami on Jan. 19, 1936, to one of the city's earliest families, she graduated from Miami Senior High School, attended Florida State University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi, and graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in education.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony Vamvaks; her children, Suzanne Riley Williams Benefield (Jim) and Richard Ray Williams; her grandchildren, Riley Benefield Mattox (Dexter) of Cleveland, Ohio, Jackson Fitzgerald Benefield of Asheville, N.C., Harrison Delaney Benefield (Ann) of Charleston, S.C., and Catherine Parker Benefield of St. Simons Island, and great-granddaughter, Delaney Witherington Mattox.
We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Mitchell Jones for his many years of kindness and extraordinary care, to Hospice of the Golden Isles, and to her loving caregiver, Lola Mingo.
As an animal lover and in lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to No Kill Glynn County, 241 Florida St., St. Simons Island, GA 31522. A celebration of her life will happen at a later date in Miami.
She was loved beyond all measure.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 8, 2019
