Ann Whitehead



Ann Price Whitehead, 78, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



Ann was born on Sept. 9, 1940, to parents Cleo and Johnnie Price. She was raised in Adrian, and moved to Woodbine in her teens. She was a great mother and an avid tennis player who loved her children and grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, John Price.



She is survived by her four daughters, Lydia Chancey, Anna (John) Weaver, Leslie (Tom) Delaney and Amy (Edward) Howe; the father of her children, Amos Whitehead Jr.; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her special friend, Keith Hennessy.



A private family service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles or to the .



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 24, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 24, 2019