Whitney Willis
Ann Whitney Hadaway Willis, of Knoxville, Tenn., and St. Simons Island, Ga., passed from this life on July 10, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer.
She fought bravely, and is survived by her loving husband, Tim Willis; her father and stepmother, Ken and Ellen Hadaway; mother, Diane Hadaway; daughter, Bailey Tucker (Derrick Harris); stepdaughters, Amy Willis Dykes (Eric Dykes) and Julie Willis Allen (Joey Allen); sister, Ashley Hadaway Ogle; stepbrother, Keith Burnett (Kim Burnett); grandchildren, Marley Jean Harris, Emma and Ethan Dykes; nephews, Eli Ogle, Kaleb and Keaton Burnett; and many beloved in-laws, out-laws, nieces and nephews and special friends.
She will be forever missed for her sweet smile, infectious laugh, keen sense of humor and undying love for her family. She loved nature and saw God's beauty in the simple act of planting and nurturing flowers and trees. With her talent, classic style and flare for decorating, she always made a house into a cozy and beautiful home to welcome family and friends. Whitney was a generous and selfless person who always put her family first. She had a way of making everyone feel special and loved her friends so much that many people considered her their best friend. She volunteered, when she could, with Knoxville-Knox County CAC Mobile Meals and always loved the Knoxville church she grew up in, St. John's Episcopal Cathedral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in her name to either of these organizations or to a charity of your choice
.
Memorial services will be announced later and will be held in both Knoxville and St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick News, July 22, 2020