Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Bacon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Bell Hicks Bacon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Bell Hicks Bacon Obituary
Anna Bell Bacon

Anna Bell Hicks Bacon, of Jones, died March 4, 2020 at her residence.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First African Baptist Church Jones, with burial to follow in the First A.B. Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

She is survived by her children, LaGloria (Jimmie Lee) Rouse, Vernell (Ivory Lee) West Sr., Saul (Loraine) Bacon, Frank (Lillie Faye) Bacon Jr., Carl T. (Phyllis) Bacon and Jonathan Bacon; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 12, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -