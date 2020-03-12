|
Anna Bell Bacon
Anna Bell Hicks Bacon, of Jones, died March 4, 2020 at her residence.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First African Baptist Church Jones, with burial to follow in the First A.B. Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, LaGloria (Jimmie Lee) Rouse, Vernell (Ivory Lee) West Sr., Saul (Loraine) Bacon, Frank (Lillie Faye) Bacon Jr., Carl T. (Phyllis) Bacon and Jonathan Bacon; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 12, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 12, 2020