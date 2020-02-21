Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Jordan Grove Baptist Church
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
First Jordan Grove Baptist Church
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Anna Belle Williams

Anna Belle Williams Obituary
Anna Belle Williams

Anna Belle Williams died Feb. 7, 2020 at Senior Care Center.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Jordan Grove Baptist Church, 2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., with burial to follow in Union Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

She is survived by her godchildren, Monica (Steve) Sheffield, Stephanie Stevens and Patricia Butts; nieces, Rebecca (Otis) McIver Sr., Eliza Fleming and Rosetta Fleming; uncles, Daniel Fleming and Johnny (Elsie) Fleming; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 21, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 21, 2020
