Anna Belle Williams
Anna Belle Williams died Feb. 7, 2020 at Senior Care Center.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Jordan Grove Baptist Church, 2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., with burial to follow in Union Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her godchildren, Monica (Steve) Sheffield, Stephanie Stevens and Patricia Butts; nieces, Rebecca (Otis) McIver Sr., Eliza Fleming and Rosetta Fleming; uncles, Daniel Fleming and Johnny (Elsie) Fleming; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 21, 2020
