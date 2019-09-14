|
Anna Hanly
Anna "Ann" Cornelia Maria Hanly, aged 94, matriarch of the Hanly family, passed away on Aug. 30, 2019, at the Senior Care Center Brunswick, fortified by the rites of the Holy Catholic Church.
Born in Vryheid, South Africa, on Feb. 4, 1925, from an Afrikaner family that traced their arrival in Africa to the earliest days of the Cape of Good Hope, Ann was Educated in Pretoria and Port Elizabeth. On VE day 1945, Ann met her husband of 72 years, Gerrard Hanly, in Pretoria, South Africa. They married in 1946, and moved to Rhodesia to start their life together. They carved a thriving farm out of the virgin African bush and raised a loving family.
An accomplished artist, Ann travelled widely and lead a full, varied and interesting life. She loved to entertain and above all, loved large family gatherings. Ann moved to St. Simons in 2002, where she and Gerrard made many friends through their visits to the St Simonds Island Pier and through their long association with St. William Catholic Church.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband Gerrard; and their two beloved daughters, Bernadine (Jeff Casson, Brisbane, Australia) and Lynn (William McNair, Coupar, Scotland). She is survived by her son, Mark Hanly (Kim, St. Simons Island); eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren living in the United States, Australia, Canada and England.
The extended Hanly family from around the world would like to thank the staff at the Senior Care Center for their wonderful compassionate care over the past four years, as well as the wonderful physicians who provided such excellent care to her over the 17 years she lived in this community: Dr. Scott Clay and his team, Dr. John Smith, Dr. Mitchell Jones, Dr. Steve Chitty, Dr. Adam. Lewis, Dr. Wade Swann and Dr. Huitt Mattox.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. William Catholic Church Building Fund or the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation.
Ann was buried in a private ceremony officiated over by Monsignor John Kenneally at the family cemetery in Appling County on Friday September 6. A memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at a future date at St. William Catholic Church, on St. Simons Island.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 14, 2019
