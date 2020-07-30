Anna Gardner



Anna Devine was born Oct. 7, 1930, in Screven, Ga., to proud parents, Charlie Devine and Rosa Lee Devine. She was the youngest of two children. Her brother's name is Glenn H. Devine.



At the early age of nine years old, Anna joined the Primitive Baptist Church, in Jacksonville, Fla. The family later moved to Brunswick, Ga., and she joined Newberry Freewill Baptist Church. While at Newberry, she faithfully served in various organizations within the church.



Anna was educated in various school systems. She graduated from Risley High School in the Class of 1950. After graduation, she attended Fort Valley State College. Anna completed her bachelor's degree in 1954 with a major in secondary education and a minor in history. She furthered her education by attending Savannah State College and Armstrong College in Savanah, Ga.



Anna Devine married Dan Gardner and they were blessed with four children, Anthony, Kathy, Andrea and Dan Jr.



Anna taught school in McIntosh County at Sapelo School, Todd Grant and finally, McIntosh Academy, for a total of 34 years. Mrs. Gardner (as she was respectfully called), was loved by her former students, many who called her "Mama" and credited her with pushing them to become successful adults. Up until her departure from this life, many of her students continued to call, visit and bring her flowers in appreciation for the love, care and discipline she showed to them. During her tenure as a teacher, she was awarded Teacher of the Year at McIntosh Academy in Darien, Ga. Anna retired from teaching in 1994 from the McIntosh County school system. However, she taught for an additional two years at the Temple of Truth Christian Academy in Brunswick, Ga. Anna joined the Seventh-day Adventist Church in 1992 where she faithfully attended and served. As she became older, her yearly prayer was to be able to attend the Southeastern Conference Camp Meetings in Hawthorne, Fla.



Anna leaves to cherish her memories four children, Anthony Harvey Sr. (Deborah), Kathy Hillis (Keith), Andrea Gardner (Za) and Dan Gardner Jr.; one stepson, Lewis Jackson (Sandra); grandchildren, Anna Keith, Josey Allen, Anthony Harvey Jr., Lindbyrd Parker, Tyrone Harvey, Dan Gardner III, Denzel Kent and William Gardner; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends. Anna also loved her devoted friends, Merline McCloud, Essie Sheffield, Pastor Wesley and Mrs. Stephanie Knight and children; and goddaughters, Yawanna Smith Kirby and Gwen Rice.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Darien Funeral Home.



A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, in Brunswick, Ga., with Pastor Wesley Knight, of Revision Church, Atlanta, officiating.



Masks are required, and social-distancing protocols will be observed at both the viewing and service.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 30, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store