Anne Dunlap Youmans, 79, a longtime resident of Macon, died peacefully May 30, 2019, surrounded by her children.



Born in Columbus, Ga., in 1939, Anne was the daughter of Robert Cleveland Dunlap and Margina Gates Dunlap. She was raised in Macon where she attended A.L. Miller High School followed by Sweet Briar College. Anne was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, George Youmans, whom she married in 1961. George's naval career took them around the country, where they made dear friends at every stop. In 1976, Anne and George moved their family back to Macon where she began her long career at Ship and Shore Travel.



Anne was passionate about travel, leading tours around the world, visiting every continent except Antarctica. Anne's favorite pastime, aside from traveling, was spending time with her family and friends at the beach and doting on her beloved Scotties. Anne was a lifetime member of Vineville United Methodist Church, Webb Sunday School class, the Junior League of Macon, Potpourri Garden Club, Shirley Hills Garden Club and the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America.



Anne is survived by her children, George Youmans (Laura) of Macon, Ga., Cleveland Gaynor (Art) of Hoschton, Ga., and Anne Brooks Rudzki (J.R.) of Bethesda, Md.; and grandchildren, Gus Youmans of Washington, D.C., Cali Gaynor of Fayetteville, Ga., and Bobby, Juliet, and Lucy Rudzki, all of Bethesda, Md.; her sister, Gina Cogswell of Atlanta, Ga.; nieces, Alden Rice (Travis) of Mechanicsville, Va., and Gini Pingenot (Trent) of Denver, Colo.; and her brother-in-law, Bubba Youmans (Janice) of Oklahoma City, Okla.



The family would like to thank Geraldine and Reginald Ogletree, her loyal friends and companions, for their care and devotion for the past 25 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vineville United Methodist Church, the Salvation Army or the .



Services were held June 1 at Vineville United Methodist Church, in Macon.



Hart's Mortuary, in Macon, was in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, June 4, 2019