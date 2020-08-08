Anne Mary Jennings
Born Dec. 16, 1934, in Norwich, N.Y., daughter of the late Percy and Mary (McNeil) Bowers, Mrs. Jennings attended St. Paul Catholic School and was a graduate of Norwich High School, after which she attended the State University of New York at Potsdam majoring in vocal music and music education at the Crane School of Music. Our mother was considered to be a "Jill of All Trades," working as a teacher in Charlottesville, Va., teaching both middle and high school music in the Chenango Forks School District, substitute teaching in Chenango Forks along with being the choir and music director for St. Rita's Catholic Church (Chenango Forks, N.Y.), St. Mark's Episcopal Church (Brunswick, Ga.,) and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church (Brunswick, Ga.). Along with her jobs, she found the time to give piano lessons to aspiring musicians.
As an artist, she is known for many of her talents. On the musical side, she is remembered for her rendition of Widor's Toccata in F on the organ along with her solo performances of "O Holy Night" (which signaled the start of the Christmas season to her family) along with Stan's favorite, "Ave Maria." She was an avid artist who spent her spare time quilting, weaving, with ceramics and card making; she won various awards for her art work.
After a brief stay in Charlottesville, Va., Mrs. Jennings resided in Broome County, N.Y., where she was a parishioner of the St. Rita's Catholic Church, in Chenango Forks. She and her husband of 62 years, Stanley Jennings, retired to Jekyll Island, Ga., in 1999. While living on Jekyll Island, she was involved in the Jekyll Singers, the Jekyll Island Arts Association and was president of the Sand Dollar Club for one year during her membership along with working as the choir director for both St Mark's Episcopal and St Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was an active member in the St. Francis Xavier Church community, especially the parish on Jekyll Island.
Mrs. Jennings was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley George Jennings; her son, James Christopher Jennings; her sister, Martha (Bowers) Hallock; two brothers-in-law, Ray Hallock and Jay Levitt; and her sister-in-law, Hannah.
She is survived by her five children, Mark (Naomi) Jennings of North Easton, Mass., Michael (Nancy) Jennings of Waynesboro, Va., Mary Jane (Karl) Williams of Purcellville, Va., Andy (Julie) Jennings of Ashburn, Va., and Stanley Jennings Jr. of Atlanta, Ga. She has 11 grandchildren, Jacob, Benjamin, Megan (James) Fretwell, Katlyn (Christopher) Armstrong, Michael, Kolby, Eric, William, Timothy, Maggie and Samuel: one great-grandchild, Isabelle (Fretwell): and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Jennings is also survived by her sister, Catherine (Bowers) Gage, and brother-in-law, Stanley Gage, of Chenango Forks, N.Y.; and her sister-in-law, Lois Levitt, of Vestal, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the memory of Anne Jennings to the Jekyll Island Singers or St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Brunswick, Ga., https://www.osvonlinegiving.com/1871
A memorial service and Catholic Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 8, 2020