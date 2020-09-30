Anne McGarvey



Anne McGarvey, of DeLand, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2020.



She was born on Feb. 3, 1941, in Brunswick, Ga., to Claude and Kathleen Hogeboom. After graduating high school from Glynn Academy, in Brunswick, she met and married Dennis McGarvey. They moved to DeLand in 1966, where they lived and made wonderful memories with family and friends from that time on. She also worked in the medical field. Anne was a dedicated wife and mother who treasured moments with her children and grandchildren. She especially loved her role as Nano.



She is the cherished wife of Dennis McGarvey; loving mother of Leigh Hoover and Brian Hoover, Missy Sauer and Kenny Sauer Jr. and Shelly Leider and Chris Leider; and adored Nano of Andie Burns, Amberleigh Sauer, Bailey Leider, Joey Sauer and Sydney Hoover.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 30, 2020



