Anne Blount
Anne Tucker Blount, 79, passed away on Dec. 25, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, after a long illness.
Anne was born on Feb., 23, 1940, in Brunswick, to the late Otis and Helen Nelson Tucker. After graduating from Glynn Academy in 1957, she attended the University of Georgia. Anne moved extensively with her husband, as he spent over 30 years serving in the military, including numerous appointments overseas. Later in life, she enjoyed collecting, buying and selling antiques and had traveled all over the world buying things of interest to add to her collection. Anne was also an accomplished writer who had helped to compose several different plays in her lifetime, including one in particular celebrating the birthday of the United States while stationed in Germany. In addition to her parents, her son, Glynn Michael Blount, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Col. H. Paul Blount Jr. USA (R) of St. Simons Island; two sons, Lt. Col. Howard Paul Blount III, MD, USAF(R) and wife, Debi of Rock Hill, S.C., and Anthony Blount and wife, Mary Ann of St. Simons Island; one sister, Beth Cassady and husband, Dwain of Marietta; five grandchildren, Nicole Schuman and husband, Brian of Mansfield, Ohio, Erik Blount of West Palm Beach, Fla., Audrey Blount of Ontario, Ohio, Glynn Blount and wife, Ellie of Brunswick and Samantha Blount of Brunswick; a great-grandson, Corbin Schuman; and two great-granddaughters, Braelyn Welch and Harper Blount. A host of extended family members also survive.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Palmetto Cemetery, with the Rev. Dwain Cassady officiating.
A special thanks to Hospice of the Golden Isles and nurses Allison Thompson and Margaret Armstrong, and private nurse, Leah Baker, for the excellent comfort and care they provided.
Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, Ga.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 24, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 25, 2020