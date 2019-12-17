|
|
Anne Vail Booth
Anne Vail Booth, 75, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at her winter home on Jekyll Island, Ga. She was the loving wife of John Seeley Booth Jr. for 53 years.
Born Dec. 9, 1944, in Mount Kisco, N.Y., Anne was the daughter of the late C. Hubert and Charlotte Dredger Vail. She grew up in Brewster, N.Y., spending many active, happy years at the family farm and summer community, Vail's Grove. She attended MacDuffie School in Springfield, Mass., for two years, and was chosen to be head prefect her senior year, graduating in 1962. Anne then attended Elmira College, earning her bachelor's and master's degrees in elementary education. She was a beloved teacher in the Elmira City School District for 30 years.
Anne was an avid golfer, potter, basket weaver, photographer, Mahjong player and card winner. Those who could count her as a friend knew her unconditional loyalty and spirit of life.
More than anything else, Anne was a loving and devoted mother to her three sons, John Seeley Booth III, the late Christopher Vail Booth (wife Angela), and Timothy Arthur Booth (wife Bethany); and grandmother to Samuel Christopher Booth, Marloe Madeline Laughlin and Elias Robert Booth. She is survived by brothers, Peter Covert Vail (wife Lyn) and Walter Dredger Vail (wife Kathy); and sister, MaryEllen Vail LaRocca (husband Steven); and brother-in-law, Peter Sicard Booth (late wife Jane); along with many loving Booth and Vail nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 2-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Anne and Seeley's home in New York.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Park Church, with the Rev. James K. Boodley officiating. A reception will follow at Elmira Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Susan G. Komen Upstate New York, P.O. Box 1306, Elmira, NY 14902 or Jekyll Island Arts Association, P.O. Box 13201, Jekyll Island, GA 31527.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 17, 2019
