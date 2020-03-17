|
|
Annie Purcell
Annie Belle Scott Purcell, of Marietta, Ga., entered Heaven on March 11, 2020. Mrs. Purcell was born on Jan. 11, 1925, in Carnesville, Ga.
She worked for the F.W. Woolworth Co. for 25 years. During World War II, she worked as an aircraft riveter at the Bell Bomber Plant, in Marietta. Mrs. Purcell had strong faith in God. She grew up in New Bethel Baptist Church in Carnesville. When she moved with her husband and children to Marietta, they attended Mount Zion Baptist Church, where she was active in many ministries. There, she taught Vacation Bible School and led Girls Auxiliary.
Mrs. Purcell is predeceased by her husband, Conally H. Purcell; a daughter, Colleen Purcell Harris; a son-in-law, Thomas Wedincamp; a sister, Ealon Scott Hansard; six brothers, Roy Scott, Elliott Scott, Jack Scott, Lewis Scott, Edwin Scott and Schaffer Scott; and her parents, William Henry and Clara Pritchett Scott.
She is survived by a daughter, Connie Purcell Wedincamp, of Lawrenceville, Ga.; a son, Dr. Roger Purcell (Nancy), of Brunswick, Ga.; a son-in-law, Robin Harris, of Valdosta, Ga.; two granddaughters, Kathryn Purcell Schiliro (David) and Claire Purcell Muthig (Christopher), all of Brunswick; a great-grandson, Paul Conally Schiliro; and a great-granddaughter-to-be, Tate Elizabeth Muthig, due May 3, 2020.
The funeral service for Mrs. Purcell was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, in Marietta, with visitation at 1 p.m. Following the service, burial took place at Mountain View Park Cemetery, in Marietta.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Purcell's memory may be made to New Bethel Baptist Church, 1310 New Bethel Road, Cartersville, GA 30521.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 17, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 17, 2020