Annie Bertha Proctor Obituary
Annie Proctor

Annie Bertha Proctor died Nov. 13 at Gracemore Nursing and Rehab.

The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., with interment to follow in Memory Garden Cemetery.

Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

The family will meet prior to the service at the church.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, November 22, 2019
