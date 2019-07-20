Annie Swiggins



Annie Elizabeth Swiggins, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 19, 2019, after a lengthy battle with leukemia.



She was born July 7, 1933, to John William Ragin and Bertha Richardson Ragin in Clarendon County, S.C. Ann was educated in the public schools of Atlanta, Ga., graduating from Booker T. Washington High School with honors. This level of recognition earned her a full scholarship to Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Ga. She also received a scholarship from her church, St. Peter AME, in Atlanta. In 1956, she received her Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood education. She married Augustus C. Jones (deceased in 1991) of Atlanta in 1955 and they had three children. Ann traveled extensively across the country and overseas as a United States Navy spouse. She later married Archie Swiggins (deceased in 2011) in 2004.



She taught in the public school system for 30 years, five years in the Antilles Consolidated Schools, Puerto Rico, and 25 years in the Glynn County School S, in Brunswick, Ga., retiring in 1993. She moved back to Atlanta, Ga., in 2002, to be closer to her children, and there she remained until her passing. Ann loved to serve and demonstrated a special passion for the elderly. At one time in her life she had as many as 10 elderly people who she regularly served by cooking, cleaning and running errands. Everywhere she lived, her second passion, gardening, showed as she often times showcased the best yard in the neighborhood. She was a proud member of Zeta Iota Omega Sorority, a chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Georgia Association of Retired Educators. She will be remembered by her closest friends and family as a classy lady, who gave of herself by helping and serving others. She was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and longed to hear him say "Well done my good and faithful servant..." (Matthew 25:21)



Ann was preceded in death by her parents, John William Ragin and Bertha Richardson Ragin; her brother, William Ragin; and a great-grandchild, Miley Rose Fisher.



She is survived by her three children, Gail Williams and her husband Eddie, Derald Jones and his wife Mickie and Todd Wesley Jones and his wife Pilar; six grandchildren, Tonya (Brandon), Wesley (Whittney), Francois (Jasmine), Maria (Jermane), John Austin and Anna; six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Micah, Olivia, Isabella, Judah and Wynston; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ragin and Pricilla Murrell; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. July 23, 2019, at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, Ga.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 20, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 20, 2019