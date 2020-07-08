1/1
Annie Laura "Smokey" Lynch
1927 - 2020
Annie Laura "Smokey" Lynch passed away at home surrounded by family on July 4.

Smokey was born May 24, 1927, in Irondale, Ala., to Laura (Hill) and Jessie Franklin Smoke. She attended public schools, graduating high school at Woodlawn High in Birmingham. She then received her Bachelor of Science degree in education from Alabama Polytechnic Institute, now know as Auburn University, in 1950. Smokey was a charter member of the Phi Mu sorority at Auburn where she was given her unique nickname, Smokey, by her sorority sisters, which stayed with her for the remainder of her life. After college she taught school in the Birmingham school system.

Smokey was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bobby. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bob; and her children, Melanie (Don) Alexander of College Grove, Tenn., Bob (Anne) Lynch of Wilsonville, Ore., and Sean (Chris) Lynch of Chicago, Ill.; six grandchildren Stacey (Todd) Downs, Don (Callie) Alexander, Matt Lynch, Greg Lynch, Kevin Lynch and Kaitlin Lynch; as well as four great-grandchildren, Emmaline, Thomas, Rowen and Georgia.

Smokey was a source of family strength and support, quiet leader, dependable friend, a loving kind mother, wife and homemaker. She was an avid golfer and tennis player, spending many enjoyable days with friends in these pursuits. Smokey was active in various community volunteer programs. One of her favorites was Reading for the Blind, which recorded books on tape for distribution in the blind community. A special passion of hers was working with the local VA hospital taking blind veterans to golf courses and teaching them to play the game.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Wesley United Methodist Church or charity of your choice is suggested. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Smokey will be lovingly missed by her family, extended family and friends.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 8, 2020

