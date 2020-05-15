Annie Mangham
Annie Lee Mangham, of Woodbine, died Tuesday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in St. Marys.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Colesburg Cemetery, in Woodbine.
Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 15, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on May 15, 2020.