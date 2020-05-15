Or Copy this URL to Share

Annie Mangham



Annie Lee Mangham, of Woodbine, died Tuesday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in St. Marys.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Colesburg Cemetery, in Woodbine.



Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, May 15, 2020



