Annie Mangham

Annie Lee Mangham, of Woodbine, died Tuesday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in St. Marys.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Colesburg Cemetery, in Woodbine.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 15, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coastal Camden Funeral Home
935 E King St
Kingsland, GA 31548
(912) 729-5236
