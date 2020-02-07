|
|
Annie Chaney
Annie Lou Chaney died Jan. 29, 2020, at her residence.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Prospect Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Gould Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, Ulysses Proctor, Olise (Ronnie) Jackson and Sedrick (Tilesha) Campbell; stepchildren, Gloria (Tim) Edwards, Cynthia Hicks, Marvin (Evette) Chaney and Michael (Darlene) Chaney; siblings, Alma Proctor, Florence Stewart and James Proctor; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 7, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 7, 2020