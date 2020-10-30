Annie Edgy



Annie Mae Jowers Williams Edgy, 92, of Adel died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Southern Senior Living Center, in Adel.



She was born Aug. 3, 1928, in Willacoochee to the late Albert Jowers and the late Aline Holland Jowers. She was a retired cosmetologist, homemaker and member of Emanuel United Methodist Church, in Brunswick. She loved her family and grandchildren and was a workaholic.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Williams, who died in 1982; her second husband, Robert Edgy, who died in 2007; a granddaughter, Jessica Williams; son-in-law, the Rev. Randy Mosley; and brother, Raymond Jowers.



She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Mosley of Sparks; two sons, Charles (Ann) Williams) of Nashville and Gary (Brenda) Williams of Brunswick; five grandchildren, Todd Williams, Heather (Blaine) Warren, Megan (Nick) Andrus, Michael (Brooke) Williams and Brittany (Ryan) Buffkin; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Emanuel United Methodist Church, in Brunswick, Ga., with the Rev. Eddie Morrison and the Rev. Ken Sharpe officiating. Interment will follow in Emanuel United Methodist Church Cemetery.



Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.



Lovein Funeral Home, in Nashville, is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, October 30, 2020



