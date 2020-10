Annie ScottThe funeral service for Annie Pearl Scott, who died Oct. 13, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at True Deliverance Outreach Ministries, 3018 Norwich St., Brunswick.Viewing will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home, 2005 G St.Martin Funeral Home, www.martinsfuneralhomellc.com , is in charge of the arrangments.The Brunswick News, October 22, 2020