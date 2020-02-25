|
|
Annie Sears
Annie Sears, 93, of Brunswick, departed this life Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Senior Care Center, in Brunswick.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery, with Michael A. Sears, Michael L. Sears, Michael Bryant, Jonathan Hudson, Robbie Sears and Buddy Suggs serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Born Sept. 7, 1926, in Arzberg, Germany, to the late Johann G. and Anna B. Kittstein, she had been a resident of Brunswick since 1956. She was a store manager at the Exxon Convenience Store on Community Road for many years. Mrs. Sears was also a homemaker. She was a Baptist and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Sears Sr.
Survivors include her children, Linda Suggs-White and husband Robert; Michael J. Sears and wife Denise and Bill Sears Jr., all of Brunswick, and Robert L. Sears and wife Christine of Michigan City, Ind.; special nephew, Charles H. Carter and wife Sue of Brantley County; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Margaret Parnell of Brunswick.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 25, 2020
