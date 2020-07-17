Anthony Mann
Anthony Boyce Mann, 59, of Waverly, Ga., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
He is affectionately known as Boyce by his friends and loved ones. Boyce was born in Fayetteville, N.C., the son of the late Lynn Senter Mann and Patricia Woodworth Mann. He was a graduate of Harnett Central High School and then earned his Bachelor of Science degree from University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) in Wilmington, N.C. He was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed volunteering with the local Boy Scouts. He and his loving wife moved to St. Simons Island in 1989, and then to Waverly, Ga., in 2015. He was the owner and operator of Golden Isles Marina. He was a Godly man with a generous heart, a devoted husband and family man. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Boyce will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memories for years to come are, his wife, Lawanda Mann; a daughter, Bristen Getz and her husband, Chandler; his son, Payton Mann; his precious grandchild, Erik Anthony Getz; his mother, Rebecca Mann; two sisters, Cynthia Johnson and Marcia Kelly; and a brother, Chris Mann.
Boyce was avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, boating and riding motorcycles. He was a man with a generous heart and was always willing to help others. He touched many lives along his journey with his thoughtful nature.
The family will greet friends from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service to honor his life will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Brother Bob Fuller officiating. All in attendance are requested to please observe the state's social-distancing regulations.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Boyce's memory to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 17, 2020