Anthony Lee "Andy" Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Williams

Anthony "Andy" Lee Williams passed away May 30, 2020, at his residence.

Andy was born Aug. 13, 1965. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe J. Williams Sr. of Excel, Ala.; mother, Carol G. Webster of Brunswick, Ga.; and sister, Angela D. Williams.

He is survived by a daughter, Haleigh Williams; a brother, Jack Williams Jr. (Melba) of Brunswick, Ga.; a brother, Chad Williams of Jesup, Ga.; and a sister, Megan Williams Hood (Kendal) of Foley, Ala. He was the uncle to Brittany Williams Gault (Daniel), Hannah Williams, Cherilyn Williams and Helen Hood. He had several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was a butcher by trade, and a talented singer and musician. He enjoyed singing and playing the saxophone, guitar and keyboard. He enjoyed baseball and was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan.

We will miss him.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. June 28, 2020, at New Life Sanctuary, 940 Harry Driggers Blvd., in Brunswick, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 24, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved