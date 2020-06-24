Anthony Williams



Anthony "Andy" Lee Williams passed away May 30, 2020, at his residence.



Andy was born Aug. 13, 1965. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe J. Williams Sr. of Excel, Ala.; mother, Carol G. Webster of Brunswick, Ga.; and sister, Angela D. Williams.



He is survived by a daughter, Haleigh Williams; a brother, Jack Williams Jr. (Melba) of Brunswick, Ga.; a brother, Chad Williams of Jesup, Ga.; and a sister, Megan Williams Hood (Kendal) of Foley, Ala. He was the uncle to Brittany Williams Gault (Daniel), Hannah Williams, Cherilyn Williams and Helen Hood. He had several aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was a butcher by trade, and a talented singer and musician. He enjoyed singing and playing the saxophone, guitar and keyboard. He enjoyed baseball and was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan.



We will miss him.



A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. June 28, 2020, at New Life Sanctuary, 940 Harry Driggers Blvd., in Brunswick, Ga.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 24, 2020



