Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
The House of God Church
Townsend, GA
Burial
Following Services
Churchill Cemetery
Anthony Leroy Johnson Sr. Obituary
Anthony Johnson Sr.

Anthony Leroy Johnson Sr., formerly of Townsend, died Jan. 23, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at The House of God Church, in Townsend, with burial to follow in Churchill Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

The viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his son, Anthony L. Johnson Jr.; two grandchildren; siblings, Thournell (Ida) Johnson, Ronnie Johnson, Timothy Johnson, Calvin (Torie) Johnson, Leroy E. (Shanna) Johnson, Lillie Mae (Keith) Wright, Ann M. (Michael) Williams and Angela Palmer Johnson; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 31, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 31, 2020
