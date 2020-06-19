Anthony Vamvaks



Anthony Thomas Vamvaks, 84, of St. Simons Island, passed away on June 11, 2020.



Born in Miami, Fla., he graduated from Miami Senior High School, and then attended the University of Miami, where he was a member of Sigma Chi. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He was a lifelong member of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral.



He is recently preceded in death by his wife, Ann Riley Vamvaks; and by his sister, Irene Vamvaks Manners.



He is survived by his stepchildren, Suzanne Riley Benefield (Jim) of St. Simons Island and Richard Ray Williams of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; his grandchildren whom he adored, Riley Benefield Mattox (Dexter) of Cleveland, Ohio, Jackson Fitzgerald Benefield of Asheville, N.C., Harrison Delaney Benefield (Ann) of Charleston, S.C., and Catherine Parker Benefield of St. Simons Island; great-granddaughter, Delaney Witherington Mattox; and two special nieces, Christina Manners Prevedello (Giovanni) of Venice, Italy, and Lydia Manners Hipa (Kirk) of Honolulu, Hawaii.



We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Mitchell Jones for his many years of kindness and extraordinary care.



A celebration of his life will happen at a future date in Miami.



He was greatly loved by his family and many lifelong friends. In our sadness, we are comforted knowing he is reunited again with our mother.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 19, 2020



