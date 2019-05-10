Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Lying in State
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Antonio Jerrell Clark

Antonio Jerrell Clark Obituary
Antonio Clark

Antonio Jerrell Clark died May 4, 2019.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one and one-half hours prior to the service at the church.

He is survived by his mother, Minnie Clark; father, James Burns; children, Rilyn Ellis and Anthony Banks; one brother, Alonzo Hayes; grandfather, Gerald Gardner and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 10, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 10, 2019
