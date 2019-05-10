|
Antonio Clark
Antonio Jerrell Clark died May 4, 2019.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one and one-half hours prior to the service at the church.
He is survived by his mother, Minnie Clark; father, James Burns; children, Rilyn Ellis and Anthony Banks; one brother, Alonzo Hayes; grandfather, Gerald Gardner and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 10, 2019
