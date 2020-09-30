Ardis Durham III



Ardis Henry "Trey" Durham III died on Sept. 21, 2020, at Sparks' Assisted Living in Fort Worth, Texas, after an extended illness. He was born on June 3, 1952, to the late Ardis Henry Durham Jr. and Evelyn Braddock Durham.



Trey was born in Rhode Island. He was a true "Navy Brat" - moving to Texas, California, and Florida, every two years of his life. In 1959, his dad was transferred to NAS Glynco in Brunswick.



Trey attended St. Simons Elementary, Glynn County Junior High and was a 1970 graduate of Glynn Academy. He loved all sports - surfing, baseball, football and golf. In the Nov. 15, 2019, Brunswick News Flashback Friday, 50 years ago he was mentioned as "senior quarterback Trey Durham sneaked over from inches away to hand the Terrors a 6-0 halftime advantage." He received the Most Valuable Defensive Player Award.



He attended Middle Georgia College and then transferred to Georgia Tech. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering in 1974 and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering in 1981 from Georgia Tech.



Trey married his high school sweetheart, Debbie Sarro, in 1972. From that union they had a daughter, Rachael, in 1977.



He had a 33-year career at General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin where he worked on the F-16 and F-35 Fighter Jet.



He married Nancy Carpenter in 1982. From that union they had a son, Matthew, in 1989.



He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Nancy Durham of Aledo, Texas; his daughter, Rachael Scott (Shawn), of Franklin, Tenn.; his son, Matthew of Aledo, Texas; his grandchildren, who called him "Poppy," Bennett, Connor and Lexi Floyd of Franklin, Tenn.; his sister, Marsha Durham Collins (John) of St. Simons Island; his niece, Casey Collins Pace (Craig) of Brunswick; his great-nephew Durham Pace and great-niece Ansley Pace, both of Brunswick. Trey will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



A special thanks to Michael Sparks and his staff for their care, support and kindness.



A service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at Greenwood Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 30, 2020



