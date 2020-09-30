1/1
Ardis Henry "Trey" Durham III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ardis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ardis Durham III

Ardis Henry "Trey" Durham III died on Sept. 21, 2020, at Sparks' Assisted Living in Fort Worth, Texas, after an extended illness. He was born on June 3, 1952, to the late Ardis Henry Durham Jr. and Evelyn Braddock Durham.

Trey was born in Rhode Island. He was a true "Navy Brat" - moving to Texas, California, and Florida, every two years of his life. In 1959, his dad was transferred to NAS Glynco in Brunswick.

Trey attended St. Simons Elementary, Glynn County Junior High and was a 1970 graduate of Glynn Academy. He loved all sports - surfing, baseball, football and golf. In the Nov. 15, 2019, Brunswick News Flashback Friday, 50 years ago he was mentioned as "senior quarterback Trey Durham sneaked over from inches away to hand the Terrors a 6-0 halftime advantage." He received the Most Valuable Defensive Player Award.

He attended Middle Georgia College and then transferred to Georgia Tech. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering in 1974 and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering in 1981 from Georgia Tech.

Trey married his high school sweetheart, Debbie Sarro, in 1972. From that union they had a daughter, Rachael, in 1977.

He had a 33-year career at General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin where he worked on the F-16 and F-35 Fighter Jet.

He married Nancy Carpenter in 1982. From that union they had a son, Matthew, in 1989.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Nancy Durham of Aledo, Texas; his daughter, Rachael Scott (Shawn), of Franklin, Tenn.; his son, Matthew of Aledo, Texas; his grandchildren, who called him "Poppy," Bennett, Connor and Lexi Floyd of Franklin, Tenn.; his sister, Marsha Durham Collins (John) of St. Simons Island; his niece, Casey Collins Pace (Craig) of Brunswick; his great-nephew Durham Pace and great-niece Ansley Pace, both of Brunswick. Trey will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A special thanks to Michael Sparks and his staff for their care, support and kindness.

A service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at Greenwood Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 30, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved