Arenilla Kennedy



Arenilla P. Kennedy died Thursday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.



A walk-thru viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, May 5, 2020



