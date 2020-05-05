Arenilla P. Kennedy
Arenilla P. Kennedy died Thursday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.

A walk-thru viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 5, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
