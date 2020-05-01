Argie Mae Stephens



Argie Mae Stephens passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at BridgePoint Hospital at National Harbor, Washington, D.C. She was born on Feb. 27, 1944, to the late John H. Dunham and Lillian C. Dunham, in the Cannon Bluff Community.



At an early age, Argie was baptized by the Rev. A. W. Stewart and was a lifelong member of Welcome Baptist Church where she served as deaconess, custodian, choir president, and president of the kitchen committee. She was a 1963 graduate of Todd-Grant High School, Darien, Ga. Argie was employed and retired from the McIntosh County School System after 27 years as a para-professional and school bus driver. After retiring from the school system, she returned to do what she loved, driving and ensuring the safety of the children from home to school and back. She continued to serve as a substitute driver after her retirement until her health failed.



Argie's life epitomized that of a Proverbs 31 Woman. She was continually active and wore many hats and wore them all with excellence and grace. Argie was a member and President of the McIntosh County Choir Union, President of the Deaconess Auxiliary and member of the Trustee Board of Zion Missionary Baptist Association Inc.; Past Matron and Life Member of Lydia Chapter No. 4 Order of the Eastern Star, Darien, Ga., Past District Treasurer of Brunswick Seventh Masonic District No. 7, Brunswick, Ga., Past Most Ancient Matron of Lady Esther Court No. 3 Heroines of Jericho, Brunswick, Ga., Past Princess Commandress of Evelyn M. Bennett Court No. 3 Cyrene Crusaders Jurisdiction of Georgia, Brunswick, Ga., Past Most Royal Grand Princess Commandress of John A. Robinson Sr. Grand Most Royal Court Jurisdiction of Georgia, Past Loyal Lady Ruler, Catherine M. Cooper Assembly No. 345 Order of the Golden Circle, and Past Illustrious Commandress of Amman Court No. 195 DOI, Darien, Ga.



Argie leaves to cherish her memories, two loving and dedicated daughters, Jocelyn Stephens and Sheila (Lee) Jerden, of Dumfries, Va.; three grandchildren, Cedrick Estes, April (Stiles Sr.) Hilliard and Nasya Jerden, of Dumfries, Va.; three great-grandsons, Zakari, Nazir, and Stiles Jr., Dumfries, Va.; one sister, Annie L. Howard; godchildren, Yasma Thomas, Lavan Alston, Anthony Tyson, Brittany Simmons and Arlene Buckley; all of her "nephews," whom she loved as her own sons; special cousins, Mr. Melvin Pinkney and Mrs. Mamie Brennon; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many wonderful friends.



A public walk-through viewing will be held from 5-6 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Darien Funeral Home, 1000 C.A. DeVillars Road, Darien, GA 31305.



A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Point Cemetery, in the Shellman Bluff Community.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of services.



