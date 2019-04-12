Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
at the graveside
Ebenezer Cemetery
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Arien Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arien Oliver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arien Oliver Obituary
Arien Oliver

Arien Oliver died April 3, 2019, at Westview Nursing and Rehab in Port Wentworth.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ebenezer Cemetery; viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. at the graveside.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Oliver; children, Arien Oliver II, and Lakeisha Oliver; several grandchildren; siblings, Stanley Oliver, Elizabeth McFowler, Kenneth Oliver and Vicki Oliver; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 12, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now