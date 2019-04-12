|
Arien Oliver
Arien Oliver died April 3, 2019, at Westview Nursing and Rehab in Port Wentworth.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ebenezer Cemetery; viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. at the graveside.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Oliver; children, Arien Oliver II, and Lakeisha Oliver; several grandchildren; siblings, Stanley Oliver, Elizabeth McFowler, Kenneth Oliver and Vicki Oliver; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 12, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 12, 2019