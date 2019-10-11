|
Arlene Graham
Arlene R Graham, 93, of Brunswick departed this life Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Family will be available to meet with guests at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at New Life Sanctuary, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.at New Life Sanctuary, with the Rev. Dana Swain officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Born Dec. 13, 1925, in Saginaw, Mich., to the late David H. and Leah Weber. She worked at AC Spark Plug in Flint, Mich., then as a cook in the Davison, Mich., school system for many years.
Mrs. Graham was a member of New Life Sanctuary. She loved to do crosswords and word search puzzles. She also did cross stitching, quilting and needlepoint before arthritis caused her to give up those hobbies.
Mrs. Graham was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Paul M. Graham. who died in 2016. He was the love of her life and the two of them were beloved by their family. Mrs. Graham was also preceded in death by a daughter, Ruth Schultz; and four siblings.
She is survived by three children, Ronald A. Graham and wife, Linda of Vero Beach, Fla., Becky McKendree and husband Kim of Brunswick and Steven and wife Lou of Brunswick. She also had 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother, Donald and wife Beverly Weber of Michigan.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 11, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 11, 2019