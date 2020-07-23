Arthur Deverger Jr.
Arthur Deverger Jr., of Cannon Bluff, died July 17.
He is survived by his wife, Gertrude Jackson Deverger.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, in Wallace Cemetery.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced at both the viewing and service.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 23, 2020
