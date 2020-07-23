1/
Arthur Deverger Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Deverger Jr.

Arthur Deverger Jr., of Cannon Bluff, died July 17.

He is survived by his wife, Gertrude Jackson Deverger.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, in Wallace Cemetery.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced at both the viewing and service.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 23, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Wallace Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Darien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved