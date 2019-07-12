Arthur Sennett



Arthur H. Sennett, B.S., Art Education, M.F.A., Artist, Professor Emeritus at SUNY, Potsdam, and resident of Jekyll Island, Ga., died Thursday, July 4, 2019.



Sennett's career in pottery began when he studied at the School for American Craftsmen in Rochester, N.Y., under Frans Wildenhain and Hobart Cowles. Prior to that, he lived a year in Japan, where he had the opportunity to be in the company of other artists while studying under the Printmaker, Toshi Yoshida. Their sense of aesthetic appealed to his nature in addition to their appreciation for the intrinsic beauty of ceramic ware, considered to be a living part of the world. This was the genesis of Art's serious lifelong involvement with clay.



Art's own work through the years was marked by great variety. His forms were predominantly executed in a traditional manner and the glazes, sensitive and visually tactile, which is a reflection of his own gentle and retrospective disposition.



Art's beautifully crafted oeuvre was generally time-honored in his approach to the materials and traditions of the medium, and when he did digress from that, one was still struck by his knowledgeable and sensitive fusion of idea and element. Art thrived on exploring and sharing his life's work with his students at Potsdam and Jekyll Island, as well as having coveted the deep friendships that were born from these relationships.



Although teaching was the focal point of his career, Sennett was also an active participant in the ceramic field and in art service organizations. His work has been included in numerous exhibitions including those at the Everson Museum of Art, Syracuse, the Elements Gallery, NYC, the Munson-Williams Proctor Institute, Utica and Artists Space Gallery, NYC.



Art served on the board of the Frederic Remington Art Museum and was President of the New York State Craftsmen Inc. He was also a member of the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts and Upstate Crafts Alliance. Throughout his career, he often served as lecturer, demonstrator and Juror. Outside the classroom, his work is widely owned from museums to private collections.



He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; their three children and families whom he cherished: Michael and Judith Sennett, and their children Rachel, Riley and Ethan; Susan Sennett and Richard Paperno and their children, Nicholas and Hannah; and Peter and Paula Sennett and their children, William and Thomas.



A tribute to Art is planned for the fall.



In lieu of customary remembrances, please consider donations to the Cleft Palate Foundation, 1504 East Franklin St., Suite 102, Franklin, NC 27514 https://acpa-cpf.org/



