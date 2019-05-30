Arthur Steinmetz



Arthur "Art" Steinmetz, 92, of Jekyll Island, died Monday, May 20 at Baptist Medical Center, Jacksonville, due to complications from a stroke. Art was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth Steinmetz.



Art was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he and his wife Betty resided until his retirement following a 32-year career with the Kroger Co.



When Art graduated from high school in 1945, he immediately volunteered for service in the United States Army. While on a ship headed for Japan to assist in the war effort, Japan surrendered which brought an end to the fighting. With the surrender formally signed, Art's next assignment was as a peace keeping mission in Japan for the next 16 months.



As a World War II veteran, he was scheduled to participate with other service members on the May 4, 2019, Honor Flight to our nation's capital. However, failing health and his insistence on not being a burden on others prevented him from making this special journey. Although he was unable to make the trip, he did receive many cards, letters and even a photo album from various sources wanting to thank him for his service. From personal knowledge I can assure everyone that Mr. Steinmetz considered this as one of those very special moments in his life.



After retiring from Kroger Co. and Proctor & Gamble respectively in 1987, Art and Betty moved to the Golden Isles and resided on Jekyll Island until July 2010 when Betty's health required the care of a full time nursing facility. As Betty was moving into SGHS Senior Care facility, Art was purchasing a home on Willow Ave., two blocks away. For the next eight years Art lived at the Willow Ave. home while preparing all of Betty's evening meals and taking her out for lunch as often as possible.



With his own health failing, Art moved to Thrive Assisted Living on St. Simons Island in February 2018. He remained a resident of Thrive for the past 16 months. Friends will be notified of plans to celebrate the lives of Arthur and Elizabeth Steinmetz at a future date.



The Brunswick News, May 30, 2019





