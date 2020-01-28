|
Atlas Anderson
Atlas Geneva Anderson, 86, of Brunswick, departed this life Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her residence.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Chapel Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Ed Hurst officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Born Dec. 11, 1933, in Asheville, N.C., to the late Willard and Anna D. Gregory, she was a homemaker who raised four children. Mrs. Anderson had been a resident of Brunswick for the past 52 years. She was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church of Brunswick. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Haven Anderson; a sister, Gladys Moore; and three brothers, Talmadge Gregory, Paul Gregory and Wayne Gregory.
Survivors include her children, Debbie Morris and husband George, Diane Boatwright, Jeff Anderson and wife Terri and Karen Watts and husband Gary, all of Brunswick; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Evelyn Thorpe and Edith Hogan, both of Asheville, N.C., and Alice Rothenburg of Virginia; one brother, Melvin Gregory and wife Rhoda of Asheville, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 28, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 28, 2020