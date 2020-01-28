Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Atlas Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Atlas Geneva Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Atlas Geneva Anderson Obituary
Atlas Anderson

Atlas Geneva Anderson, 86, of Brunswick, departed this life Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her residence.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Chapel Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Ed Hurst officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Born Dec. 11, 1933, in Asheville, N.C., to the late Willard and Anna D. Gregory, she was a homemaker who raised four children. Mrs. Anderson had been a resident of Brunswick for the past 52 years. She was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church of Brunswick. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Haven Anderson; a sister, Gladys Moore; and three brothers, Talmadge Gregory, Paul Gregory and Wayne Gregory.

Survivors include her children, Debbie Morris and husband George, Diane Boatwright, Jeff Anderson and wife Terri and Karen Watts and husband Gary, all of Brunswick; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Evelyn Thorpe and Edith Hogan, both of Asheville, N.C., and Alice Rothenburg of Virginia; one brother, Melvin Gregory and wife Rhoda of Asheville, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 28, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Atlas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -